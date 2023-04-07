Mark Milburn: UK Diving Star’s Tragic Demise

The unexpected demise of British diving sensation Mark Milburn.

One of the UK’s most renowned scuba diving experts and skippers, Mark Milburn, has passed away suddenly at the age of 59. Milburn, who was the owner of Atlantic Scuba in Cornwall, had been taking dive-trips on his boat, Moonshadow, shortly before his death on 6th April. According to his partner, Ruth Holding, Milburn suffered a massive bleed on the brain which caused his sudden death.

Milburn was widely known and loved for his passion for Cornish scuba diving and was considered an advocate of UK scuba diving. As a teenager, Milburn spent most of his time at the beach after his family moved to the village of Crantock near Newquay in the mid-1970s. However, he did not begin scuba diving until 2000, at the age of 35, when he took an open-water course while on vacation overseas.

Before his diving career, Milburn worked as a DJ at a local pub and became a computer programmer and website builder during the 1990s. He worked for builder’s merchants before starting his own business in the same field. In 2001, Milburn began diving in Cornwall and quickly purchased his own RIB to have more freedom to dive whenever he wanted. From that point, he carried out up to 400 dives annually.

Milburn began his diving profession in 2008 by opening his dive center, Atlantic Scuba, in Mabe near Falmouth. He selected the area because of the milder weather conditions in Southern Cornwall but also expressed an affinity for diving in the north. The center operated its own charter hardboats, Moonshadow and Moonray, and the RIB, Stingray.

Milburn had several credentials, such as being an advanced trimix and multi-CCR diver, an RYA powerboat instructor, and an NAS underwater archaeology tutor. He was also an instructor for the SDI/TDI, SSI, and PSAI agencies and a MicroDive instructor-trainer. Milburn completed AIDA freediving and underwater CSI/forensics courses. Along with teaching, Milburn was an accomplished underwater videographer and photographer who wrote and illustrated the marine life, wrecks, and dive-site guidebook, Falmouth Underwater.

In 2016, Milburn partnered with maritime archaeologist and writer David Gribbins to create Cornwall Maritime Archaeology, aiming to explore and document as many local wrecks as possible. Several of their discovery stories were shared on Divernet or as features written by Milburn.

Milburn was remembered by his colleagues and friends as a “larger-than-life” character who tirelessly promoted diving in the Falmouth region. Dom Robinson, the BSAC head of diving and training, referred to Milburn as an “integral” member of the team that successfully identified SM U-95 in 2021. Similarly, Christine Grosart, a Ghost Fishing UK trustee, deemed Milburn’s knowledge of Cornish critters and wrecks in Falmouth as irreplaceable.

Milburn’s friend and author of the book, The Forgotten Shipwreck: Solving the Mystery of the Darlwyne, Nick Lyon, expressed admiration for Milburn’s life: “I am utterly devastated but so admiring of a life well-lived.” Our condolences go out to Ruth Holding and Mark Milburn’s children, Samuel and Natasha.