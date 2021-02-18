Mark Morales Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mark Morales has Died .

Mark “Prince Markie Dee” Morales has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.

The Rock The Bells family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mark “Prince Markie Dee” Morales earlier today. That voice and his presence can never be replaced. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. 🙏🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/Tn6wSJ6soq

Tributes

Victor Hernandez

Another Rap Legend gone.

Mark Anthony Morales (born February 19, 1968), better known by the stage name Prince Markie Dee, was an American rapper, songwriter, producer, and radio personality of Puerto Rican descent. Morales was a member of the Fat Boys, a pioneering rap group that gained fame during the 1980s. Morales was the vice-president of Uncle Louie Music Group.

Prince Markie Dee passed on the 18th of February 2021.

Rest in Peace legend

Jon Malone

Rest In Peace rap pioneer and fellow radio jock Mark Morales aka Prince Markie Dee of The Fat Boys. I had the pleasure of interviewing Markie Dee in 2012 and he gave one of my favorite drops which I still play to this day. Will definitely be spinning some Fat Boys in the Mixtape this Saturday night.

R.I.P. Prince Markie Dee

David William Cooke

👑 Rest in peace to Hip-Hop Rap Legend, Prince Markie Dee .

Hip-Hop has suffered another mighty blow as Prince Markie Dee of The Fat Boys has died suddenly. He was 52 years old.

Born Mark Anthony Morales, Prince Markie Dee came to prominence as 1/3 of the Fat Boys, which was one of the first rap group’s to go pop. With humble Brooklyn roots, the group, comprised of Darren Robinson (The Human Beat Box), Damon Wimbley (Kool Rock Ski), and Morales, came up as understudies of Kurtis Blow and blew up with the likes of LL Cool J, Run DMC, Whodini and others. For example, The Fat Boys starred in a major motion picture in 1987 with “Disorderlies,” a comedy that had the rappers as a motley crew of medical assistants. Prior to that, they starred in “Krush Groove,” a pseudo biopic about the life of mogul Russell Simmons.

Prince Markie Dee was also one of the first Hip-Hop stars of Puerto Rican descent. Furthermore, he was able to successfully transition into a successful producer and solo act after The Fat Boys disbanded. His solo album, Free, gave birth to a number 1 hit in “Typical Reasons (Swing My Way).”

As a song writer/producer, he wrote and produced tracks for such emerging artists like Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Craig Mack and others like Mark Anthony.

AllHipHop offers deep condolences to the family, friends and fans of Prince Markie Dee.

UPDATE: A cause of death has not formally been revealed, but AllHipHop’s sources have stated that he likely died of a heart attack. We will provide more information as it is made available.

By: Chuck Creekmur / Categories : News / February 18, 2021