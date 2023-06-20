Mark Shakkuri’s Tragic Demise: Suicide Confirmed as Cause of Death; Obituary Details His Life

What Happened to Mark Shakkuri?

Mark Shakkuri tragically passed away due to suicide. His cause of death was confirmed by the medical examiner. It is with heavy hearts that we share this news and express our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.

Mark’s obituary will be published in the local newspaper and can be found on their website. We remember Mark as a kind and loving person who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please seek help immediately. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).

