Mark Slater Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Mark Slater has Died.

Maryland Express Lacrosse 8h · It is with a very heavy heart that I have to announce the passing of Mark Slater. Mark was part of the original coordinating team for Maryland Express when the program started with the tour arriving here in 2009. Mark set up the Boys teams and games for that first event. In 2010, Mark was a driving force to help get our teams ready to travel. He coached the U14 team, and was a chaperone as well. His love for lacrosse and constant smile will be remembered by anyone who knew him. I cannot think of anyone who had a greater passion for teaching the love of lacrosse than Mark. At WAX he held many positions, but his love was teaching the Boys Tyker program. It was always great to see Mark in the middle of the field with some 60 little boys running around singing songs and having fun. All the while they were learning to love the game. Mark was the perfect example of a volunteer. He gave his time, money, and energy to the Lacrosse world. He was a friend and will be missed. Scott McKelvie/MDX

My heart is breaking as I read this. Mark was such an incredible friend & amazing role model for his players. His passion for coaching & his true concern for his players’ growth & development spoke volumes about his character. His dedication to helping get Justin Toney back onto the lax field & the many Sundays spent working in the goal will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace Mark & may your love of the game always live on.