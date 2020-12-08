Mark Stanshall Death -Dead – Obituary : Mark Stanshall has Died .

Mark Stanshall has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Rupert A T Stanshall @RupertStanshall With great sorrow I announce the passing of my uncle Mark Stanshall. Antiques aficonado, Sloany, green grocer @chelseaartsclub doorman, bon-viveur & great bloke. Rest well x Please RT and HELP me find Emily Bennett or his other daughter/s! (sorry no name) URGENTLY. Thanks all x

