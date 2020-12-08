Mark Stanshall Death -Dead – Obituary : Mark Stanshall has Died .
With great sorrow I announce the passing of my uncle Mark Stanshall. Antiques aficonado, Sloany, green grocer @chelseaartsclub
doorman, bon-viveur & great bloke. Rest well x
Please RT and HELP me find Emily Bennett or his other daughter/s! (sorry no name) URGENTLY. Thanks all x pic.twitter.com/jNBCZSFiuM
— Rupert A T Stanshall (@RupertStanshall) December 8, 2020
