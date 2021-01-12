Mark Teshkoyan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mark Teshkoyan has Died.

Mark Teshkoyan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

Josephsen Family Dentistry is in West Caldwell, New Jersey. 1d · Our community lost an incredible man today. Mark Teshkoyan was a staple in our schools and on our athletic fields. He was my first woodshop teacher and as such laid the foundation for me in what is now my greatest hobby. He was one of the most skilled craftsmen I have ever met and I am lucky to have known him and learned from him. He was a tremendous educator, coach, and motivator. His positive attitude resonated with his students and players, and his actions inspired each of us to be the best person we could be on and off the field. He has forever left an impact on me and the Caldwell/West Caldwell community, and his presence will be greatly missed. May he Rest In Peace.