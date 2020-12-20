Mark Threlkeld Death -Obituary – Dead : Mark Threlkeld has Died .

Mark Threlkeld has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Jamie Johnson Smith 8 hrs · I am so heartbroken. You loved Rowdy. He was so proud you were his coach. You believed in him when others didn’t. We are going to miss you Mark Threlkeld . Im going to miss our weekends hanging out at the hotels after playing. You were the best coach and an unbelievable loving guy. I know how much you loved all your baseball boys and parents. Prayers for Natalie and Sophie. RIP tell we meet again #sake

Source: (20+) Facebook





Tributes

———————— –

JenniferandJosh Frame wrote

What happened??

Mrs Thrjeld was Gracies 3rd grade teacher & we loved her

She was pregnant w Sophie

Lori Walker-Truman

So tragic. Praying for Natalie and his family!

Haley Wood Bradbury

I am so shocked and heartbroken to see this…💔

Alfonso Correa

Jamie McDonald Carson

So tragic. He was such a good guy and coach. Praying for his wife and daughter.

Jamie Johnson Smith

Mark was killed last night in a wreck. Didn’t make the curve and hit a tree

Sheryl Tatum Damuth

I’m at a loss for words such a great coach who taught the boys so much . Prayers for his family

Kaye Bartley

So sorry for the loss of a coach yall loved. Prayers for family & all.