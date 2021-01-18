Mark Waters Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mark Waters has Died.

Mark Waters has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 18. 2020.

Mark Waters 21h · Thank you all again for all your incredible support, prayers and PMA. It has meant the world to us and has given us comfort during this difficult time. We are saddened to tell you that Mark passed away at 6:46am today. He was transferred to UCI early this morning to be placed on an ECMO machine. His condition worsened and the medical team did everything they could to save him. UCI allowed us to visit and we’re so grateful we got to see him. We are devastated, heartbroken and in shock. The world has lost an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle, friend and mentor. Your stories and photos are a testament to a life well lived. Although it was cut short, he leaves a lasting legacy. We have been so fortunate to have Mark’s sisters here with us and the support of family and friends. We appreciate your understanding while we take time to grieve. As a reminder, we followed all of the safety protocols during this pandemic. It only took one instance where Mark was exposed by people not following the recommended guidelines. Please don’t let Mark’s life be in vain. Please, please, wear your mask, social distance and wash your hands. It could be a matter of life and death. Claudine Claudine Ludt Waters Martha Waters Laura Waters Corner