Mark Wychor Death -Dead : Mark Wychor has Died .

Mark Wychor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.

Dan Pike 1 hr · GoFundMe · Sorry to see you go Mark. You were a great friend to all! I remember you as being one of the first guys I met at Concordia with our connections through wrestling and football. Sending prayers to your family and all the Cobbers! Until we meet again. Rest easy.

Source: (19) Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Greg Skerik wrote

Sorry to hear this, prayers for his Family!

Christine Aguilar-Rositas wrote

Sad day For the Spuds Family 🧡 PRAYERS for The Wychors 🧡

Stacey Knutson wrote

Very sad day praying for everyone

Kari Marchand wrote

So very sorry to hear this. Praying for the Wychors.

Sue Rheault Benedict wrote

So sad to hear this news – prayers for Matt and Jane Wychor and all the family. Hugs and prayers

Alice Schulte wrote

Dave and I are so very sorry to hear this. We’re praying for you and your family.

Jean Ecklund Morlock wrote

You will he missed by so many, Mark. Prayers to your family—tho in wrestling, we were all one family—we’re all hurting today. RIP Mark

Kara Reynolds Carpenter wrote

So sad to hear! Mark, you were a gentle giant, and a mentor to so many❤. Jane and Matt, sending love and prayers to you and your family.

Ashley Toops wrote

Thinking of our Moorhead wrestling family today and the Wychor family.

Kathy Huss wrote

Our hearts hurt. Mark was loved and admired by so many in the Moorhead wrestling program. Our sympathies go out to the entire Wychor family.

Tami Stillwell wrote

So very sad. RIP Mark. Sending prayers to the Wychor family.

Carla Smith wrote

So much love for this incredible man. I will miss your beautiful smile and wonderful laugh.

Jr Alfaro wrote

Rip mark you were a great person I’m glad I got meet you in high school praying for you n your family

