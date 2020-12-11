Mark Zabawa Death – Obituary – Dead : Mark Zabawa has Died .

By | December 11, 2020
Mark Zabawa Death – Obituary – Dead : Mark Zabawa has Died .

Mark Zabawa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Michael Marz @MichaelMarz1 Mark Zabawa has passed away now Rest In Peace my friend For as long as I continue to chase tornadoes, you will always be right there with me in spirit, in the front seat of my car, enjoying the show… Be free like the wind, buddy…

Tributes 

