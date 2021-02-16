Mark Zimmer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ohio’s first 4x State Champion, Mark Zimmer (Columbus DeSales) has Died .

Ohio’s first 4x State Champion, Mark Zimmer (Columbus DeSales) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Ohio’s first 4x State Champion, Mark Zimmer (Columbus DeSales). The Mark Zimmer Most Outstanding Wrestler award is named after him. He was a great man and will be missed dearly. RIP Mark pic.twitter.com/sqtJNpEqEP

The Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Associaton @ohswca We are saddened to hear of the passing of Ohio’s first 4x State Champion, Mark Zimmer (Columbus DeSales). The Mark Zimmer Most Outstanding Wrestler award is named after him. He was a great man and will be missed dearly. RIP Mark

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –