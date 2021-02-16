Mark Zimmer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ohio’s first 4x State Champion, Mark Zimmer (Columbus DeSales) has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
Ohio’s first 4x State Champion, Mark Zimmer (Columbus DeSales) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Ohio’s first 4x State Champion, Mark Zimmer (Columbus DeSales). The Mark Zimmer Most Outstanding Wrestler award is named after him. He was a great man and will be missed dearly. RIP Mark pic.twitter.com/sqtJNpEqEP
— The Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Associaton (@ohswca) February 16, 2021
