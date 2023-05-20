“Mark Zuckerberg net worth”: This year, Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth has increased by $44 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta Platforms Inc., was determined to dominate the virtual reality space last year and was willing to spend whatever it took to make it happen. However, this ambition came at a cost, with his wealth plummeting by over $100 billion from its peak. Despite this setback, Zuckerberg has shifted his focus to the physical world this year, first by cutting costs at Meta and now by developing a real-life competitor to Elon Musk’s Twitter.

Zuckerberg’s shift in focus has paid off, with his fortune growing by approximately $44 billion this year, making him the biggest gainer on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Even with Meta shares closing down slightly on Friday, the stock has been the second-best performer this year on the S&P 500, soaring over 100% and pushing Zuckerberg’s net worth to $89.9 billion.

Bloomberg News recently reported that Meta’s Instagram platform is planning to launch a competitor to Twitter as early as next month. The text-based app is currently being tested with celebrities and influencers. According to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Mandeep Singh and Damian Reimertz, Meta has a better chance of taking market share from Twitter than smaller competitors. They also noted that Twitter’s engagement may have been impacted by charging heavy users a monthly subscription fee.

Loop Capital Markets analysts Rob Sanderson and Alan Gould also believe that Meta’s revenue outlook is brightening, stating in a May 15 note that they have a target of $320 a share, compared to Friday’s closing price of $245.64. They believe that Meta’s product story is as good as it has been in some time.

Zuckerberg’s shift in focus from the metaverse to the physical world appears to be a smart move, as it is yielding positive results for Meta. With the launch of a Twitter competitor on the horizon and analysts predicting a bright revenue outlook, Zuckerberg’s fortunes are on the rise once again.

News Source : Amanda Albright,Bloomberg

Source Link :Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth has risen $44 billion this year/