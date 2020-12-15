Markell Lawson Death -Dead – Obituary : Markell Lawson from Hawkinsville Georgia has Died .
Markell Lawson from Hawkinsville Georgia has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
RIP Markell Lawson from Hawkinsville Georgia. Lawson was former athlete at Hawkinsville High School. Keep his family in prayers. Sad news to hear😢😢. Young man very Talented person pic.twitter.com/iERuAFjHtX
— 478, 229 , 912 , 404 and Local Areas (@478Middle) December 15, 2020
