“Market capitalization decline”: Top-10 most-valued firms witness Rs 65,656 cr erosion in Mcap; Reliance emerges as the largest underperformer.

Market Valuation of Top-10 Firms Shows Erosion Last Week

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most-valued firms eroded by Rs 65,656.36 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit, amid a muted trend in domestic equities. While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, Infosys and HDFC were the laggards, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel witnessed addition in their market valuations.

Reliance Industries Takes the Biggest Hit

The market valuation of Reliance Industries eroded by Rs 34,910.54 crore to Rs 16,60,923.11 crore. This is a significant decline for the company. It is important to note that Reliance Industries is the number one ranked firm out of the top-10 most-valued firms. Its performance is closely watched by investors and analysts alike.

ICICI Bank and Infosys Also Show Significant Declines

ICICI Bank’s valuation tumbled Rs 9,355.65 crore to Rs 6,55,197.93 crore and that of Infosys fell by Rs 7,739.51 crore to Rs 5,38,923.48 crore. These are also significant declines for the respective companies. ICICI Bank and Infosys are ranked fourth and seventh respectively in the top-10 most-valued firms.

TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC and HDFC Show Moderate Declines

The market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS declined by Rs 7,684.01 crore to Rs 12,10,414.19 crore and that of HDFC Bank dived Rs 5,020.13 crore to Rs 8,97,722.23 crore. ITC’s valuation dipped Rs 621.4 crore to reach Rs 5,50,809.75 crore and that of HDFC went lower by Rs 325.12 crore to Rs 4,88,141.04 crore. While these declines are moderate compared to the declines of Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Infosys, they still represent a loss of market value for these firms.

Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel Show Gains

However, Hindustan Unilever added Rs 15,213.6 crore taking its valuation to Rs 6,38,231.22 crore. This is a significant gain for the company. It is ranked fifth in the top-10 most-valued firms. Bharti Airtel’s mcap jumped Rs 10,231.92 crore to Rs 4,66,263.37 crore. This is also a significant gain for the company. It is ranked tenth in the top-10 most-valued firms.

State Bank of India Shows a Small Gain

State Bank of India’s mcap climbed Rs 1,204.82 crore to Rs 5,24,053.21 crore. This is a small gain for the company. It is ranked eighth in the top-10 most-valued firms.

Ranking of Top-10 Firms Remains the Same

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the number one rank, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel. While the market valuations of these companies may fluctuate, their rankings remain relatively stable.

Conclusion

Last week’s erosion in market valuation for seven of the top-10 most-valued firms is a reminder of the volatility of the stock market. While some companies may experience gains, others may experience losses. It is important for investors to keep an eye on the market valuations of the top companies and to make informed decisions based on their performance.

News Source : PTI

Source Link :Mcap of 7 of top-10 most-valued firms erodes by Rs 65,656 cr; Reliance biggest laggard/