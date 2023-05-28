“Market Drayton school lockdown arrest” today : Market Drayton school put on ‘lockdown’ due to ‘disturbance’, resulting in arrest made

Market Drayton school put on ‘lockdown’ following ‘disturbance’; arrest made today 2023.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, criminal damage, and public order offenses following an incident at The Grove School in Market Drayton on Friday. No threats were made to pupils, but police were called and pupils and staff were kept indoors during the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

