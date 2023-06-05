“market opening tips”: “Essential Information to Keep in Mind Before the Market Opens: A Top 10 List”

Market Outlook: SGX Nifty Indicates a Positive Start for Indian Markets

The Indian stock market is expected to open marginally higher on June 5, as the SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index with a gain of 88.5 points, opening at 18,715. SGX futures touched a high of 18,717.6 in early trade on June 5. The Nifty 50 closed lower at 18,534 points on Friday, while the BSE Sensex gained 118 points to close at 62,547 points.

The Nifty50 is expected to build on its recent momentum and trade higher than its 200-day moving average of 18,309. It may find support at 18,492, followed by 18,470 and 18,433. If the index advances, 18,565 will be the key resistance, followed by 18,588 and 18,624.

In other global markets, US equity futures were unchanged on Sunday evening after a broad-based rally last week that pushed the S&P 500 to its highest level since August 2020. On Friday, stocks rallied following strong jobs data for the month of May. The Dow jumped 701.19 points, or 2.12 percent, for its best day since January, ending the week at 33,762.76. The S&P 500 rose 1.45 percent to 4,282.37, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.07 percent to 13,240.77.

European stock markets closed higher on Friday after US lawmakers passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling and cap government spending for two years, days before the default deadline. The Stoxx 600 index ended up 1.5 percent, with mining stocks leading gains, up 4.2 percent, while autos rose 2.9 percent. Oil and gas stocks rose 2.3 percent ahead of the OPEC+ meeting. Asian markets are largely higher after US President Joe Biden signed into law a debt ceiling bill that allowed the US to avert defaulting on its financial obligations over the weekend.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) pumped in Rs 43,838 crore in Indian equities in May, the highest level in nine months, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and reasonable valuations. FPIs continued to buy in June as well, investing Rs 6,490 crore in just two trading sessions of the month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain the policy repo rate at 6.5 percent during its upcoming June 8 announcement, considering the easing of retail inflation in April and the potential for further decline, indicating the effectiveness of previous policy rate actions.

Oil prices rose more than 2 percent on Friday after the US Congress passed a debt ceiling deal that averted a government default in the world’s biggest oil consumer, and jobs data fed hopes for a possible pause in interest rate hikes ahead of a meeting of OPEC and its allies over the weekend. Gold fell on Friday as hotter-than-expected jobs data lifted Treasury yields, while a higher unemployment rate kept alive hopes that the Federal Reserve would pause interest rate hikes.

Overall, the Indian stock market is expected to continue its positive momentum, supported by strong FPI inflows and global market trends. Investors should monitor important headlines across news platforms to stay updated on market movements.

News Source : Shivam Shukla

Source Link :Top 10 things to know before the market opens/