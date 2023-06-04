“Market Watch”: “Market Highlights: Top 5 Things to Keep an Eye on in the Coming Week”

Economic Calendar Preview: Rate Decisions in Canada and Australia in the Spotlight

The economic calendar for next week is light, but all eyes will be on the rate decisions in Canada and Australia in the run-up to the Federal Reserve’s eagerly anticipated announcement on June 14. Despite the recent rally in tech, investors remain cautious, and stock and market watchers will receive updates on the outlook for the global economy. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.

American Data

There will be no officials discussing the monetary policy outlook as the Fed enters its traditional blackout period ahead of its June 13-14 meeting. Friday showed that job growth picked up in May, but wage gains moderated. An increase in the unemployment rate added to the view that labor market conditions are easing. The jobs data underscored expectations for the Fed’s upcoming meeting, which would be the first stop since the Fed tightened its aggressive anti-inflation policy more than a year ago. The ISM non-manufacturing PMI is out on Monday and is expected to point to a still solid rate of expansion, in contrast to what contracted for the seventh straight month in May. Other reports include numbers for Wednesday and Thursday.

Stock Market Gains

Some investors are becoming increasingly aware that market gains are dominated by the outperformance of a handful of megacap stocks while the rest of the market is in the water. The tech-heavy NASDAQ has gained 33% so far in 2023, and the benchmark is up 11.5% year-to-date, currently standing at a 10-month high. Apple, Microsoft, Google-parent Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia — the combined weight of the five stocks — now account for 25% of the S&P 500’s market cap. While discussion of advances in artificial intelligence raises hopes for significant benefits in the future, a rally focused on a handful of stocks raises questions about the health of the broader market and risks igniting volatility if investors ditch those megacap holdings.

Central Bank Decision

Ahead of the Fed’s next meeting, the Bank of Canada will hold policy meetings this week, as officials in both countries still grapple with persistent inflation. Tuesday’s RBA decision could go either way after April inflation data came in stronger than expected. After a surprise rise last month with rates already at an 11-year peak, RBA Governor Philip Lowe said he wanted to send a clear message that the central bank will do whatever it takes to win the inflation battle. Meanwhile, markets expect a hawkish hold to be delivered – indicating they may raise rates again in July unless there is evidence of cooling inflation.

Eurozone

In the eurozone, Monday’s data showed how the German economy performed at the start of the second quarter, with last week’s data showing that the bloc’s largest economy slipped into recession in the first quarter. The European Central Bank is due to publish the results of its consumer expectations survey on Tuesday, which will show whether inflation expectations have further strengthened. ECB President Christine Lagarde will testify before the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee on Monday, and her comments will be closely watched. Other ECB officials scheduled to attend the June 15 meeting before the central bank enters its quiet period on Thursday include board members Luis de Guindos and Fabio Panetta.

World Bank and OECD Global Economic Forecast

Investors will get an update on the outlook for the global economy when the World Bank releases its latest estimates for global growth on Tuesday, a day later by the OECD with its own forecast. Last month, the World Bank warned of a slowdown in the global economy amid three years of financial turmoil, high inflation, the ongoing impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the impact of Covid-19. Meanwhile, the OECD raised its forecast for global growth in March and expected global growth to reach 2.6% this year and 2.9% in 2024 but warned that the outlook remains weak, and risks are tilted to the downside.

In conclusion, next week’s economic calendar is light, but rate decisions in Canada and Australia will be in the spotlight in the run-up to the Federal Reserve’s eagerly anticipated announcement on June 14. Investors will also receive updates on the outlook for the global economy, and stock and market watchers will be keeping a close eye on the megacap stocks that have been driving the recent rally in tech.

