Marketing Specialist Teal Travis of Hotaling Insurance Services Passes Away

Teal Travis, Hotaling Insurance Services Marketing Specialist Has Died

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Teal Travis, a beloved Marketing Specialist at Hotaling Insurance Services. Teal was a dedicated and passionate member of our team, and her contributions to our company will never be forgotten.

Teal brought a level of creativity and energy to her work that was truly inspiring. Her talent for crafting compelling marketing campaigns and engaging with clients was unmatched, and she played a key role in driving the success of our business.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Teal was a kind and generous person who always went out of her way to help others. Her warm smile and infectious laugh will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

We extend our deepest condolences to Teal’s family and friends during this difficult time. She will be greatly missed, and her legacy will live on in the work that she did and the lives that she touched.

