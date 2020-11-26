Markus Paul Death -Dead – Obituaries:Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul dies at 54 after medical emergency at team facility.

Markus Paul has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul passed away Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency Tuesday at the team’s headquarters. He was 54 years old.

“Tim O. Nowland on Twitter: “Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul dies at 54 after medical emergency at team facility ”

Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul dies at 54 after medical emergency at team facility https://t.co/thXCaQnHx8 via @Yahoo — Tim O. Nowland (@ONowland) November 26, 2020

Tributes

not the kind of update I want to give regarding Markus Paul. The Cowboys’ strength and conditioning coordinator passed away this evening as a result of yesterday’s medical emergency. The Cowboys just issued a release, along with statements from Jerry Jones & Mike McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/XCdBITwywR — David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 25, 2020

All of us with the Giants, the Mara and Tisch families and the entire organization, extend our deepest condolences on the passing of Markus Paul. Markus was a beloved member of our organization for several years. — New York Giants (@Giants) November 26, 2020

Cowboys’ strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul, a part of five Super Bowl champions as a safety for the Bears and a coach for the Patriots, Jets and Giants, has passed away. He was 54. pic.twitter.com/yjBtoqDjET — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2020

Cowboys’ strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul, a part of five Super Bowl champions as a safety for the Bears and a coach for the Patriots, Jets and Giants, has passed away. He was 54. pic.twitter.com/yjBtoqDjET — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2020

Cowboys’ strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul, who was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after experiencing a medical emergency, has died, the team announced. He was 54. https://t.co/JM3vRhLBpn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 25, 2020

#Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul, a great guy no matter who you asked, has passed away. pic.twitter.com/PNTLnRCvTy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2020

The Dallas Cowboys Strength Coach Markus Paul was my friend for over 20 years! When I think of Markus, I think of 2 things… His infectious smile & Humility! Markus was a believer! He is now home w Jesus! My prayers go out to his family tonight🙏! You are missed my friend. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OgNTqRc5xJ — John Lott (@JohnRLott) November 26, 2020