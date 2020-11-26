Markus Paul Death -Dead – Obituaries:Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul dies at 54 after medical emergency at team facility.
Markus Paul has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.
Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul passed away Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency Tuesday at the team’s headquarters. He was 54 years old.
“Tim O. Nowland on Twitter: “Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul dies at 54 after medical emergency at team facility ”
Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul dies at 54 after medical emergency at team facility https://t.co/thXCaQnHx8 via @Yahoo
— Tim O. Nowland (@ONowland) November 26, 2020
Tributes
not the kind of update I want to give regarding Markus Paul. The Cowboys’ strength and conditioning coordinator passed away this evening as a result of yesterday’s medical emergency.
The Cowboys just issued a release, along with statements from Jerry Jones & Mike McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/XCdBITwywR
— David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 25, 2020
All of us with the Giants, the Mara and Tisch families and the entire organization, extend our deepest condolences on the passing of Markus Paul. Markus was a beloved member of our organization for several years.
— New York Giants (@Giants) November 26, 2020
Cowboys’ strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul, a part of five Super Bowl champions as a safety for the Bears and a coach for the Patriots, Jets and Giants, has passed away. He was 54. pic.twitter.com/yjBtoqDjET
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2020
Cowboys’ strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul, a part of five Super Bowl champions as a safety for the Bears and a coach for the Patriots, Jets and Giants, has passed away. He was 54. pic.twitter.com/yjBtoqDjET
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2020
Cowboys’ strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul, who was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after experiencing a medical emergency, has died, the team announced. He was 54. https://t.co/JM3vRhLBpn
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 25, 2020
#Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul, a great guy no matter who you asked, has passed away. pic.twitter.com/PNTLnRCvTy
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2020
The Dallas Cowboys Strength Coach Markus Paul was my friend for over 20 years! When I think of Markus, I think of 2 things… His infectious smile & Humility! Markus was a believer! He is now home w Jesus! My prayers go out to his family tonight🙏! You are missed my friend. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OgNTqRc5xJ
— John Lott (@JohnRLott) November 26, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.