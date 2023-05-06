Marlene Warren Dead Death – Obituary : The Mourning of a Community: Reflecting on the Tragic Death of Marlene Warren

The Mourning of a Community: The Tragic Death of Marlene Warren

The Shocking Murder of Marlene Warren

In May of 1990, Marlene Warren was brutally murdered in front of her own home by a clown who had delivered balloons and flowers to her doorstep. Her death left her family, friends, and neighbors stunned and grieving.

A Beloved Member of the Community

Marlene was a 40-year-old mother of two and ran a used car dealership with her husband, Michael. She was well-liked in the community and known for her kindness and generosity. She had a reputation for going out of her way to help people in need and was always willing to lend a hand.

The Horrific Crime

On the morning of May 26th, 1990, Marlene answered the door to a clown wearing an orange wig, red nose, and white face paint. The clown offered Marlene a bouquet of flowers and two balloons that read, “You’re the greatest!” As Marlene reached out to take the balloons, the clown pulled out a gun and shot her in the face. The clown calmly walked back to a white Chrysler LeBaron and drove away.

The Investigation Goes Cold

The investigation into Marlene’s murder was extensive, but it went cold for years. The only witness was Marlene’s son, who saw the clown shoot his mother. He described the clown as being around 5’9″ and 160 pounds, but he couldn’t see the clown’s face under the makeup. The white Chrysler LeBaron was found abandoned a few miles away from the crime scene, but there were no fingerprints or DNA evidence to link anyone to the crime.

A Break in the Case

The case remained unsolved for nearly three decades until DNA evidence finally led to an arrest in September of 2017. Sheila Keen Warren, who had been married to Michael Warren at the time of Marlene’s murder, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. The DNA evidence linked Sheila to the crime, and witnesses from the time of the murder identified her as the clown.

A Community Mourns

The community was relieved to finally have an arrest in Marlene’s murder, but the news also brought up painful memories and emotions. Marlene’s family and friends were forced to relive the trauma of her death, and the community mourned the loss of a beloved member.

A Reminder of the Impact of Violence

Marlene Warren’s tragic death is a reminder that violence can strike anywhere, at any time, and to anyone. Her kindness and generosity will always be remembered by those who knew her, and her death will forever be a tragedy that rocked a small community.