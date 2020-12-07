Marney Meakin Death -Dead – Obituary : Marney Meakin has Died .

Marney Meakin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Norwich Theatre Royal @TheatreRNorwich We are hugely saddened by the loss of Marney Meakin and send our thoughts to her loved ones and all who were lucky to know her. As FOH Manager for 11yrs @TheatreRNorwich she was a much loved part of the Norwich Theatre community and will be hugely missed.

