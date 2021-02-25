Maroof Afzal sahib Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Maroof Afzal sahib has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died

RT @Hammad_Azhar: Terrible news of the passing of Maroof Afzal sahib, former cabinet secy. He will always be remembered for his professionalism and kind spirit. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’unRead More

