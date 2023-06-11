Marquette Park shooting leaves one dead and another critically injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting in Marquette Park on Sunday morning resulted in the death of one man and critical injury of another. The incident occurred at around 8:08 a.m. on West Redfield Drive when an unknown suspect approached the victims, aged 25 and 30, and opened fire. The 30-year-old was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center, while the 25-year-old sustained injuries to the abdomen and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made, and area detectives are investigating the incident. Stay tuned to CBS News Chicago for further updates.

News Source : Jeramie Bizzle

Source Link :1 man killed, another critically hurt in Marquette Park shooting/