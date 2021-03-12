 Marquise Jones Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :  Missing Southern University Baton Rouge Found Dead. .

Marquise Jones Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Marquise Jones of Southern University Baton Rouge has Died .

Death Notice for Today MARCH 12. 2021. Marquise Jones has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 12. 2021. The body of 21-year-old Marquise Jones, a nursing student at Southern University, has been recovered from Lake Pontchartrain.

We are extremely saddened to hear of the death of Marquise Jones, of one of our students at @SouthernU_BR. Our thoughts are with his family, classmates and all who cherished him. We offer our support to his family however we can during this difficult time. #WeAreSouthern



Andre Banks

I was praying for a different outcome. Lord please have mercy on us and condolences to his grieving mother,family and true friends.

Lynda Stafford Galloway

How very sad to hear this. We all are warning our kids not to go anywhere alone these days, especially in the city. What evil people with no conscience at all, taking lives of good, hardworking kids. Praying for his family.

Laura Dickerson

Heartbreaking. My heart hurts for this family. Sending my condolences and prayers to his mother and family.

Charles Johnson

2nd amendment guys! This city is wicked . We all know we can become a victim anytime/ any day. PROTECT YOURSELVES and god bless!

Carol Isenberg

Sad – glad they found him tho – thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Rest High sweet Angel .