Marquise Jones Obituary – Death: We are extremely saddened to hear of the death of Marquise Jones, of one of our students at @SouthernU_BR. Our thou…

RT @SUSprez: We are extremely saddened to hear of the death of Marquise Jones, of one of our students at @SouthernU_BR. Our thoughts are with his family, classmates and all who cherished him. We offer our support to his family however we can during this difficult time. #WeAreSouthern



