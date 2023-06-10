Married priest booked for killing woman, Apsara Kuruganti

“Saroornagar murder case: Apsara, the victim of extramarital affair with priest Sai Krishna” : Married priest booked for killing woman: Ayyagari Sai Krishna suspected of murdering Kuruganti Apsara in Telangana

A woman’s body was found dumped in a drainage behind the Registrar’s office in Telangana’s Saroornagar, leading to the arrest of a married priest named Ayyagari Sai Krishna. The victim, identified as Kuruganti Apsara, was allegedly in a relationship with Krishna, who had been pressurized by her to marry her. Krishna admitted to killing Apsara and disposing of her body in a manhole close to the temple where he served as a priest. Despite filing a missing complaint and claiming that Apsara was his niece, Krishna’s account was deemed suspicious by the police, who later discovered CCTV footage and technical data that contradicted his story. Further investigations into the case are ongoing.

News Source : Abdul Basheer

