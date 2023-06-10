Married priest booked for murder of woman, Apsara Kuruganti

Apsara Kuruganti – victim name : Married priest booked for murder of woman, Kuruganti Apsara

A 30-year-old woman named Kuruganti Apsara was brutally murdered and her body was dumped by a married priest, Ayyagari Sai Krishna, in a drainage behind the Registrar’s office in Telangana’s Saroornagar. The accused had filed a missing report at the police station, claiming that he had dropped Apsara at the Shamshabad bus stand as she was planning to travel to Bhadrachalam. However, the police grew suspicious of his account and examined CCTV footage and other technical data, leading to Sai Krishna’s confession. He admitted to killing Apsara because she wanted to marry him, and he was already married with two children. The priest had been involved in an extramarital affair with the victim, and when he could not comply with her demand, he resorted to murdering her. The accused killed Apsara in Shamshabad and transported her body to Saroornagar before throwing it into a manhole behind the MRO Office, close to the temple where he served as a priest. A case was registered against Sai Krishna, and further investigations are underway.

News Source : Business Today Desk

