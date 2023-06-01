“Marriedpreneneurs”: 5 Strategies for Marriedpreneurs to Boost Their Business Growth This Month

New Jersey: June is for Growth!

June is the month that separates Spring from Summer, and for many, work from vacation. As marriedpreneurs, we must be intentional about our time, energy, and goals. Growth happens when you know where to focus. This month, we’ll be focusing on all things growth!

Ten Practical Ways to Grow Your Business Together

Here are ten practical ways to grow your business together this month:

Wealth Roles Assessment

Consider if both of you are in the best roles possible based on any new updates on capacity. This assessment will help you identify whether you’re working in the right roles to achieve maximum growth for your business.

Automation Overview

With the rise of artificial intelligence, there are likely items that can be automated, saving you time and energy so you can focus on more critical areas. An automation overview will help you identify these items and implement them into your business.

Survey Clients

A client survey is a great way to learn what your market needs next. This way, you can be there to help support their next step and provide them with the products or services they need.

Affiliate Program

You likely already have raving customers. What if those customers were compensated whenever they referred a new client? Would that be an excellent incentive for them to share your business even more? Implementing an affiliate program is a great way to incentivize your customers to refer new clients to your business.

Up-Sell

Create an opportunity for your clients to pay more by offering a higher-level support/product. A buyer is a buyer is a buyer. Once someone buys from you, they will likely do it again if you make the offer to them.

These are a few simple growth strategies you can implement this month. Just start with one and build it out over time.

Need Help?

Schedule a marriedpreneur success-mapping call with us here. We are Marriedpreneur Life Consultancy, equipping faith-based married entrepreneur couples with high-level systems to scale (without strain). We’re the creators of the Marriedpreneur Operating Systems and the co-hosts of The Marriedprenuer Life Podcast, which was praised as one of Wedding Wire’s top relationship podcasts. Learn more at MarriedpreneurLife.com.

Conclusion

June is the month to focus on growth. As marriedpreneurs, we must be intentional about our time, energy, and goals. Implementing these practical ways to grow your business together this month will help you achieve maximum growth for your business. Remember to start with one and build it out over time. Need help? Schedule a marriedpreneur success-mapping call with us today!

