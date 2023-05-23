Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program.: Maximizing the Benefits of the Marriott Bonvoy Loyalty Program

Marriott Bonvoy: The Loyalty Program You Need for Your Next Hotel Stay

After the pandemic, travel and tourism are back with a big bang. Many families prefer to take an annual domestic vacation or a couple of them, along with a couple of nearby long weekend getaways to refresh and rejuvenate themselves.

If you are also one of them, it is time you join hotel loyalty programs offered by various hotel groups and make the most of them to your advantage. One such hotel loyalty program is the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program.

What is the Marriott Bonvoy Loyalty Program?

The Marriott Bonvoy hotel loyalty program is one of the world’s biggest hotel loyalty programs, wherein members can stay at 7000+ hotels (under 25+ different brands) across the globe and enjoy various membership benefits. The members can earn and burn loyalty points during their stays.

The member can book a stay and pay by cash, card, etc. or through accumulated loyalty points (by redeeming them). For stays, a member earns loyalty points depending on their membership tier, length of stay, and any other ongoing offers. The Marriott Group has hotel brands across categories (budget to luxury) to accommodate the needs of people across income groups.

Some of these include:

Luxury

Premium

Select

Long stays

JW Marriott

Westin

Fairfield

Element Hotels

St. Regis

Sheraton

Aloft

TownePlace Suites

W Hotels

Marriott

Four Points

Residence Inn

Ritz-Carlton

Le Meridien

Courtyard

Homes & Villas

How to Become a Member and What Are the Membership Benefits?

The Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program is open to all. An individual can become a member, free of cost, by registering on the Marriott website. The membership benefits are based on the membership tiers, which in turn are based on the number of nights the member stays in various participating Marriott hotels in a year.

When you register, you start as a member and work your way up through the membership tiers. Some of the membership benefits based on membership tiers include the following:

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Titanium

Ambassador

The above are just some of the membership benefits. Please check the hotel loyalty section on the Marriott website for the complete list of membership benefits.

Member Offers

The Marriott group keeps sending various limited-time offers for members from time to time for their benefit. Some of these offers include:

Bonus on purchasing points from time to time: For example, a 40% bonus on points bought between specific dates.

App-exclusive discount offers from time to time: For example, a 25% discount on stays at participating hotels for bookings done through the Marriott Bonvoy App.

Double Elite nights for stays between specific dates: For example, earn 1,000 bonus points and one bonus Elite night credit (double nights) on each eligible night.

Free credit during the stay: For example, at certain participating hotels, you get a $100 credit (or higher) that you can use during the stay.

The above are just some sample offers. Members keep getting various offers regularly with various benefits in their mailboxes. You can get significant benefits if you plan your booking and club multiple offers together.

Transferring Credit Card Reward Points to the Marriott Bonvoy Program

Marriott has partnered with various banks to allow their credit card holders to transfer their reward points to the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program in a specified ratio. For example, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, American Express, etc. credit card holders can transfer their credit card reward points to the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program.

Once you convert your credit card reward points into the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty points, you can further use these points to make hotel stay bookings and enjoy free stays at various Marriott hotel properties across the globe.

Should You Participate in the Marriott Bonvoy Loyalty Program?

If you are a frequent traveler, whether for business or leisure purposes, and your travel requires you to stay at various hotels, consider being a part of the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program.

For stays, you get to choose from 7,000+ hotels across the globe. They have hotels across multiple pricing categories to suit people’s needs across income categories. Joining the program is free. They have an attractive membership tier program that provides additional benefits as members progress from one level to the next.

Additionally, they keep coming out with specific offers from time to time. Lastly, if you are a regular credit card user, you can transfer your credit card reward points to the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program and enjoy free hotel stays.

Gopal Gidwani is a freelance personal finance content writer with 15+ years of experience. He can be reached at LinkedIn.

Indian Hotel has jumped nearly 45 percent in the last 1 year, Lemon Tree has advanced 32 percent and EIH is up 10 percent in this period.

Marriott Bonvoy rewards Maximizing Marriott Bonvoy points Marriott Bonvoy elite status Redeeming Marriott Bonvoy points Marriott Bonvoy member benefits

News Source : Gopal Gidwani

Source Link :How to make the most of the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program?/