Marsha Zazula Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Marsha Zazula has Died .

Marsha Zazula has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

I am very sad to hear that Marsha Zazula has passed away. My condolences go out to her family and friends. I loved that when I had Jon on the podcast, Marsha was right by his side, and became a part of the interview. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/Ib4DlSsTvD — Metallicast (@MetallicastPod) January 10, 2021

Metallicast @MetallicastPod I am very sad to hear that Marsha Zazula has passed away. My condolences go out to her family and friends. I loved that when I had Jon on the podcast, Marsha was right by his side, and became a part of the interview. Rest In Peace.