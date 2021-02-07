Marshall Cassidy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Marshall Cassidy, NYRA race-caller from 1979-90 has Died.
Marshall Cassidy, NYRA race-caller from 1979-90 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.
Can confirm the passing of Marshall Cassidy, NYRA race-caller from 1979-90 and a genuinely super-nice man.
— David Grening (@DRFGrening) February 7, 2021
