Marshall Cassidy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Marshall Cassidy, the voice on @TheNYRA from 1979-1990 has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021
Marshall Cassidy, the voice on @TheNYRA from 1979-1990 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.
Sad to hear of the passing of Marshall Cassidy, the voice on @TheNYRA from 1979-1990. A good man.
— Tim Wilkin (@tjwilkin) February 7, 2021
