Marshall County Coroner Releases Identity of Drowned Man Found on Saturday: Shannon Crump Obituary

Marshall County Coroner Identifies Man Found Drowned Saturday

The Marshall County Coroner has identified the man found drowned on Saturday as Shannon Crump. He was 42 years old.

According to reports, Crump’s body was discovered in a nearby creek by a passerby on Saturday morning. Authorities believe he had been in the water for several hours before being found.

Crump was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of Shannon Crump during this difficult time.

