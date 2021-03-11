Marshall Latimore Death – Obituary : It is with a heavy heart that we post about a former dGCer, Marshall Latimore, who recently passed away. Marshall was an integra…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

It is with a heavy heart that we post about a former dGCer, Marshall Latimore, who recently passed away. Marshall was an integral part of dGC’s creative position in 2017. We won awards together! As a passionate creative director, he was also a skilled and talented journalist. (1/



——————————-NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

TRIBUTES.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.