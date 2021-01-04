Marshall McKay Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Marshall McKay has Died .

Chairman Marshall McKay has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

With a heavy heart, I want to express deepest condolences to our native community on the loss of Chairman Marshall McKay, a great friend of UC Davis. He will be missed. https://t.co/hEM8xYeCAz — Gary S. May (@Chancellor_May) January 4, 2021

