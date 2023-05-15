Marshall Plan: The Marshall Plan: Definition and Achievements | Political Science News

The Marshall Plan: Rebuilding Europe After World War II

The consequences of World War II on Europe were devastating. Millions of people lost their lives, industrial and cultural centers were destroyed, and food production was interrupted, bringing many areas to the brink of famine. As a global hegemon that was largely spared of the destruction, the United States played a crucial role in rebuilding Europe. In 1948, Congress passed the Economic Cooperation Act, also known as the Marshall Plan, which provided aid to 16 countries, including Norway, Iceland, Portugal, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

What Was the Marshall Plan?

The Marshall Plan was a program initiated by Secretary of State George C. Marshall, who believed that the key to rebuilding Europe was to prioritize larger, more industrial countries. In his book, The Marshall Plan: Fifty Years After, Martin Schain noted that three countries were granted over half of the over $12 billion earmarked for the Marshall Plan:

France – $2.7 billion

The United Kingdom – $2 billion

West Germany – $1.5 billion

Not all countries benefited from the Plan equally. Italy (as a former Axis country) and Switzerland (a neutral country), for example, received less aid. The exception was West Germany, which was overseen by the U.S, France, and U.K. after the Third Reich fell.

What Did the Plan Accomplish?

One of Marshall’s motivations for supporting Western Europe was to prevent the spread of communism. The investment in West Germany’s reconstruction was an intentional choice to differentiate the collective West’s support for “their half” of Germany from the Soviet’s comparative neglect on the eastern side of the Iron Curtain. Marshall wanted to make free market capitalism look as appealing to countries on the proverbial fence as possible.

On the economic front, some reports claim Europe was more than capable of its own rehabilitation. In fact, the money the U.S. invested often represented less than 3% of the beneficiaries’ GDP. However, though the Plan was only in effect until 1952, the countries receiving aid enjoyed economic growth surpassing pre-war levels. Herman Van der Wee, a Belgian economic historian, wrote in 1984 that the Plan “made a decisive contribution to the renewal of the transport system, the modernization of industrial and agricultural equipment, [and] the resumption of normal production.”

The Beginning of the Cold War

On the national security policy front, the implementation of the Marshall Plan is often thought of as the beginning of the Cold War. Joseph Stalin and his Foreign Minister Vyacheslav Molotov were unhappy with Truman, the anti-communist tendencies of his Secretary of State’s Plan for Europe, and the willingness to help rebuild Germany. Originally, the Marshall Plan was designed to include Eastern European countries like Poland and Romania, but the Soviet Union (USSR) blocked access.

Rather, Stalin and Molotov answered the Marshall Plan in the Western Bloc with the Molotov Plan in the Eastern Bloc. With the USSR acting as hegemon, 6 countries would be beneficiaries: Poland, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, and East Germany. The Molotov Plan later evolved into the Council for Mutual Economic Assistance (Comecon).

Marshall Plan to NATO; Comecon to the Warsaw Pact

The Marshall Plan played a significant role in shaping the post-war international order. Of the 16 recipients, all but 4 of them (Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, and Sweden) are now in NATO. In response to the foundation of NATO, the Soviets, the 6 members of the Molotov Plan, and Albania formed a collective security alliance of their own with the Warsaw Pact.

What Lessons Does the Plan Teach Us?

The Marshall Plan teaches us that every action on the international stage has ramifications on the future of international relations (IR) and diplomacy. Even well-meaning initiatives can bring about potentially negative outcomes. To learn more about the lessons of IR’s history, and the impact this history makes on the present and future, consider studying at the Notre Dame International Security Center. At NDISC, we teach students of all specialties and backgrounds about foreign policy so you can be an informed citizen on the latest events in world politics.

News Source : Department of Political Science

Source Link :What is the Marshall Plan and What Did It Accomplish? | News | Department of Political Science/