Marshall Thundering Herd Football Player Malik Gant Passes Away: Obituary

Marshall Thundering Herd Football Player Malik Gant Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Malik Gant, a former football player for the Marshall Thundering Herd. Gant passed away on February 18, 2021, at the age of 24.

Gant was born in Rochester, New York, and played safety for the Thundering Herd from 2015 to 2018. During his time at Marshall, he was a standout player and was named to the All-Conference USA First Team in 2018. He was also a team captain and a leader both on and off the field.

After graduating from Marshall, Gant went on to sign as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants in 2019. He also had brief stints with the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers.

Gant will be remembered for his talent on the field, his leadership skills, and his infectious personality. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, former teammates, and the entire Marshall community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time.

