Marshalltown shooting today : One dead and one injured in Marshalltown shooting as police respond

Posted on May 25, 2023

One Dead and One Injured in Marshalltown Shooting, Police Respond today 2023.
Marshalltown law enforcement responded to a shooting on May 24th in which a 57-year-old woman was found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound. A 72-year-old man was also found with a life-threatening injury and was taken to a nearby hospital. Officials recovered a firearm at the scene and an investigation is currently underway.

News Source : https://www.kcrg.com

