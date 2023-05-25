Marshalltown shooting today : One dead and one injured in Marshalltown shooting as police respond

One Dead and One Injured in Marshalltown Shooting, Police Respond today 2023.

Marshalltown law enforcement responded to a shooting on May 24th in which a 57-year-old woman was found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound. A 72-year-old man was also found with a life-threatening injury and was taken to a nearby hospital. Officials recovered a firearm at the scene and an investigation is currently underway.

News Source : https://www.kcrg.com

