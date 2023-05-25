Marshalltown shooting. today : One Person Killed and Another Injured in Marshalltown Shooting

Posted on May 25, 2023

One Fatality and One Injury Reported in Marshalltown Shooting Incident today 2023.
A 57-year-old woman has died and a 72-year-old man is critically injured following a shooting at a home in Marshalltown. Police are not actively seeking anyone else in connection with the incident and have stated that there is no threat to the public. A gun was found at the scene.

News Source : NEWSRADIO 1040 WHO

