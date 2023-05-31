“Marshmallow recipes”: 100 Creative Ideas for Enjoying Marshmallows

100 Ways to Eat Marshmallows: It’s Hokey Marshmallow Season Again

Winter is upon us, and that means it’s time to bust out the hot chocolate and start roasting marshmallows. But why stop there? There are so many delicious ways to enjoy these fluffy little treats, and we’ve compiled a list of 100 of the best. Whether you prefer them toasted, melted, or straight out of the bag, there’s a marshmallow recipe for everyone.

Roasted Marshmallows

Roasting marshmallows over an open flame is a classic winter activity. Here are some ways to mix it up:

Traditional s’mores with graham crackers and chocolate Add a slice of banana to your s’mores Use peanut butter cups instead of chocolate Top your roasted marshmallow with a small piece of bacon Make “inside-out” s’mores by putting the chocolate and marshmallow inside the graham cracker Roast your marshmallows over a fire pit for a smoky flavor Use different flavored marshmallows, like strawberry or chocolate Make a s’mores dip by melting chocolate and marshmallows in a cast iron skillet Make a s’mores sandwich with two graham crackers, chocolate, and a toasted marshmallow in the middle Make a s’mores milkshake by blending vanilla ice cream, milk, chocolate syrup, and a roasted marshmallow

Melted Marshmallows

Melted marshmallows are a great addition to desserts and snacks. Here are some ideas:

Mix melted marshmallows with Rice Krispies for classic Rice Krispie treats Make rocky road bars by mixing melted marshmallows with chocolate chips, peanuts, and mini marshmallows Melt marshmallows over a sweet potato for a twist on a classic side dish Make a marshmallow fluff dip by mixing melted marshmallows with cream cheese and vanilla extract Make hot chocolate with melted marshmallows on top Dip pretzels in melted marshmallows for a sweet and salty snack Make a marshmallow and Nutella quesadilla by spreading Nutella on a tortilla and topping it with melted marshmallows Make a s’mores dip with melted chocolate and marshmallows in a cast iron skillet Make a s’mores pizza with a graham cracker crust, melted chocolate, and toasted marshmallows on top Make a s’mores fondue by melting chocolate and marshmallows in a fondue pot

Straight Out of the Bag

Sometimes, there’s nothing better than just eating a marshmallow straight out of the bag. Here are some ways to enjoy them:

Put a few marshmallows in your hot chocolate for an extra sweet treat Use marshmallows as a topping for ice cream Eat a few marshmallows with a handful of chocolate chips for a quick snack Put a marshmallow in the center of a cupcake for a surprise filling Make a trail mix with marshmallows, chocolate chips, and peanuts Use mini marshmallows as a topping for sweet potato casserole Make a popcorn mix with marshmallows and melted white chocolate Put a few marshmallows in your morning oatmeal for a sweet breakfast Use marshmallows as a topping for pancakes or waffles Make a s’mores dip by microwaving chocolate chips and marshmallows in a bowl

No matter how you like your marshmallows, there’s no denying that they’re a staple of winter snacking. Try out some of these recipes and find your new favorite way to enjoy these fluffy little treats!

