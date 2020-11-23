Marta Goldstein Death -Dead-Obituaries : Who is Marta Goldstein of Ncis New Orleans ?
Sunday night’s new episode of NCIS New Orleans paid tribute to late Marta Goldstein, leaving people wondering who she is, according to a statement posted online on November 22. 2020 .
According to Cartermatt she deserved the tribute owing to her longtime contributions to the show before HER death.
Goldstein was a longtime script supervisor in Hollywood, working on such series as Ugly Betty, Scrubs, The Practice, and a number of other series. She worked as a part of the NCIS: New Orleans universe since 2014, and was a part of the entertainment world for decades.
Marta Goldstein Cause of Death
The tribute aired during the new episode of NCIS New Orleans didn’t give details on how she died or what led to her death. We do know the cause of her death as at the time of this publication.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
I didn’t know Marta Goldstein had passed away 😔 She did some really great work on a lot of shows. #NCISNOLA
— Ann Behlmer (@Fire_Ann_Rain94) November 23, 2020
