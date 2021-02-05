Martha Cooper Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Martha Cooper has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021
Martha Cooper has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.
I was heartbroken to learn of Martha Cooper’s passing this morning. My thoughts are with Congressman Cooper, his children, and extended family during this time. Martha was a good woman and a generous soul. She will be missed.https://t.co/Pk7ZtXSh5f
— Heidi Campbell (@campbelltn20) February 4, 2021
Heidi Campbell @campbelltn20 I was heartbroken to learn of Martha Cooper’s passing this morning. My thoughts are with Congressman Cooper, his children, and extended family during this time. Martha was a good woman and a generous soul. She will be missed.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.