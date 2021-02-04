Martha Mitchell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : MNPS educator and MNEA member Martha Mitchell has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
MNPS educator and MNEA member Martha Mitchell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We mourn the loss of MNPS educator and MNEA member Martha Mitchell. We've heard from so many who have spoken of how beloved she was as a teacher and coach. Our condolences to her family, friends, colleagues, and students. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XQ5qQYC1wX
— MNEA (@MNEA_) February 4, 2021
