Marthe Fleurant Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Marthe Fleurant has Died.

RIP.. Marthe Fleurant, qui a connu son heure de gloire dans les années 1960 et 1970, est décédée mercredi dernier, a annoncé sa famille par voie de communiqué. Connue notamment pour avoir repopularisé La Bolduc, elle a également été Co animatrice des deux premiers Bye bye, en 1968 et 1969. Née à Sainte-Agathe en 1945, Marthe Fleurant a commencé à chanter à l'âge de 16 ans et a enregistré son premier disque en 1961. Mais ce n'est qu'en 1965 que les portes du monde du spectacle québécois se sont réellement ouvertes à elle, grâce à sa chanson Pense à notre amour, une reprise francophone de Stop! In the Name of Love du groupe The Supremes, mené par Diana Ross. Elle s'est également fait remarquer avec des chansons comme L'enfant de la misère, Une jolie fleur et La pitoune et a interprété les textes de grands auteurs comme George Brassens, Gilles Vigneault et Georges Dor. Marthe Fleurant poursuivra sa carrière pendant une dizaine d'années, apparaissant régulièrement à la télévision dans la populaire émission Jeunesse d'aujourd'hui, diffusée de 1962 à 1974 sur les ondes de Télé-Métropole, l'ancêtre de TVA. Mme Fleurant s'est retirée du monde du spectacle en 1978. Sa famille mentionne qu'elle s'est éteinte « entourée des deux amours de sa vie, ses deux enfants Guy-Olivier et Marie-Ève ». RIP.. Marthe Fleurant, who experienced his time of glory in the 1960 s and 1970 s, passed away last Wednesday, his family announced by way of a statement. Known for repopularizing La Bolduc, she was also Co-host of the first two Bye bye in 1968 and 1969. Born in Sainte-Agathe in 1945, Marthe Fleurant started singing at the age of 16 and recorded his first record in 1961. But it wasn't until 1965 that the doors of the world of Quebec show really opened up to her, thanks to her song Thinking of our love, a francophone cover of Stop! In the Name of Love by The Supremes, led by Diana Ross. She also pointed out songs like L ' enfant de la misery, A pretty flower and La pitoune and performed the texts of great authors like George Brassens, Gilles Vigneault and Georges Dor. Marthe Fleurant will continue his career for about ten years, regularly appearing on television in today's popular Youth show, aired from 1962 to 1974 on the airwaves of Télé-Métropole, the ancestor of VAT. Ms. Fleurant withdrew from the show in 1978. Her family mentioned that she died ′′ surrounded by the two loves of her life, her two children Guy-Olivier and Marie-Eve ".