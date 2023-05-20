Martin Amis : Author Martin Amis dies at 73, wife Isabel Fonseca confirms death from esophageal cancer

“Novelist Martin Amis Dies at 73 from Esophageal Cancer”

Novelist Martin Amis, known for works such as “The Zone of Interest” that redefined British fiction in the 1980s and 1990s, passed away on Friday at the age of 73. He died at his home in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, due to esophageal cancer, according to his wife Isabel Fonseca. Amis published 15 novels, a memoir, and multiple works of nonfiction, including “Money: A Suicide Note,” “London Fields,” and “The Information.” His 1984 novel “Money” was named one of the 100 best novels written in English by The Guardian. Amis was also an editorial assistant and editor for various publications before becoming a novelist.

News Source : Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

