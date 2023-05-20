Martin Amis : No suspect or victim name in article, cannot extract title.

“British Novelist Martin Amis Dies at 73 After Battle with Esophageal Cancer”

Martin Amis, a renowned British novelist known for his rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle and stories, has passed away at the age of 73 from esophageal cancer at his home in Florida. His agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed his death on Saturday. Amis was part of a generation of writers that included Ian McEwan, Salman Rushdie, and the late Christopher Hitchens, and was the son of fellow British writer Kingsley Amis. He was celebrated for his works such as “Money,” “The Information,” “London Fields,” and his memoir “Experience.” One of his novels, “The Zone of Interest,” was adapted into a film that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Amis was also known for exploring dark themes such as the Holocaust and Stalin’s reign in Russia. Despite his celebrity status, Amis will be remembered as a brilliant and fearless writer with a towering legacy.

News Source : https://www.kplctv.com

1. Martin Amis books

2. Martin Amis legacy

3. Martin Amis novels

4. Martin Amis literary influence

5. Martin Amis writing style