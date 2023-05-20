“Martin Amis” : Novelist Martin Amis dies at age 73, wife Isabel Fonseca confirms cancer as cause of death

“British Novelist Martin Amis Dies at 73, Victim of Esophageal Cancer”

Novelist Martin Amis, renowned for his works such as “The Zone of Interest” which reshaped British literature in the 1980s and 1990s, passed away on Friday at the age of 73. Amis died in his home in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, due to esophageal cancer. The author published 15 novels, a memoir, and multiple non-fiction works during his career. His novel “Money” was named one of the 100 best novels written in English by The Guardian, and he was known for his “London trilogy” of novels. “The Zone of Interest,” which explores the life of a family living next to Auschwitz concentration camp, was called “chilling and profound” by critics. Amis’ memoir “Experience” examined his relationship with his father, Kingsley Amis. Amis was born in Oxford in 1949 and graduated from Exeter College in Oxford with first-class honors in English. He began his career as an editorial assistant at The Times Literary Supplement and later became its fiction and poetry editor before moving to The New Statesman. His first novel, “The Rachel Papers,” was published in 1973, followed by “Dead Babies” three years later.

News Source : Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

