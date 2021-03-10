Martin Decker Death – Obituary : Desperately sad to hear of the suspected murder of Martin Decker, former Crown Prosecutor. Such a good man who really GOT rape a…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

Desperately sad to hear of the suspected murder of Martin Decker, former Crown Prosecutor. Such a good man who really GOT rape and who worked hard to be part of setting up a dedicated Rape Team within @MerseyPolice He listened. He spoke. He understood. Sad doesn’t cover it!

