Martin Haalstra Death –Dead-Obituaries : Martin Haalstra has Died –
Martin Haalstra has died, according to a statement posted online on December 1. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
It is with great sadness to report that Martin Haalstra has passed away. Martin was a great supporter of PBA Canada and devoted many years to running the organization in Ontario. He will be missed.
Our Community has been hit hard with the passing of Martin Haalstra. Our deepest condolences and prayers are extended…
Posted by Sandra Turner Price on Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Sorry to hear that! Though I never met Martin, I heard of his passion for the game through many avenues. As he was the first Canadian Junior Boy’s Singles Champion- he definitely started the way for many Juniors like me now as that event began its run across this country back in 1996 in Regina when he hoisted up that inaugural title for Ontario. Sending condolences from Nova Scotia.
