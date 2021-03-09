Martin Hernandez Death – Obituary : It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Martin Hernandez, a member of our XC and Soccer teams….

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @SJHS_Sports: It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Martin Hernandez, a member of our XC and Soccer teams. The XC team would like all “Generals” to wear grey in honor of Martin, as they will be wearing grey ribbons in his memory at their meet. https://www.mcmullenfh.com/obituary/martin-hernandez



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.